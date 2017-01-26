Sheriff pulled over for speeding insists he get a ticket

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By WFTV
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —
A Florida sheriff pulled over for speeding last week insisted he receive a ticket for the violation.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was in his unmarked car Friday when one of his own deputies pulled him over for speeding. The new sheriff was clocked going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Chitwood said he wanted "to set an example" for his agency.
He was stopped a day after Volusia County settled a lawsuit for a deputy-related crash. The agency also is doing an internal investigation regarding a Dec. 20 crash involving another deputy who was speeding.
Chitwood said the sergeant stopped him and they talked briefly before going their separate ways. But Chitwood said he later realized he was wrong, called the sergeant and asked him to write the ticket.
He's already paid the $281 citation.
