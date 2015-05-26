Sierra Nevada recalls beer for glass flaw

By Jared Leone

Sierra Nevada is recalling some of its beer because of a packaging flaw that can cause a piece of glass to break and possibly fall into the beverage.

The voluntary recall comes after inspections at the Mills River, North Carolina brewery noticed the fault after some bottles of beer had low carbonation, according to a statement from Sierra Nevada.

The recall applies to 36 states. There are no reports of injuries.

The recall applies to 12-ounce bottle versions of the brand’s Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner and Hop Hunter IPA.

It is believed the flawed packaging could affect about 1 in every 10,000 of bottles manufactured during the five-week period.

For more information visit: http://sierranevada.com/qualitymatters