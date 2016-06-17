'The Simpsons' reveals what type of car Homer drives

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s design -- unappealing. The front passenger fender -- smashed. And yet for 28 years it has left many fascinated -- just what kind of car does Homer Simpson drive?
There was mention in the past that Homer’s car, a spartan, pink, four-door sedan, was built in Croatia from old Soviet tanks. Based on the size and boxy appearance, some posited it was a 1970s Plymouth Valiant.
Turns out the truth is somewhere in between, as it is supposedly a 1986 Plymouth Junkerolla, according to Jalopnik.
The car is likely a variation of the Plymouth Reliant, which was based on the popular, although nondescript and visually unstimulating K-car platform that kept Chrysler afloat in the 1980s.
The Junkerolla is thought to be pieced together from a warehouse of old Chrysler parts, including chrome bumpers and tail lights from the '70s-era Valiants and built in China in the 1980s, according to Jalopnik.
Now, what type of station wagon does Marge drive?
