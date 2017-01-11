By HotTopics.tv

A single mother working as a waitress said she was touched by a generous tip that a stranger left her after noticing that she could use some help.

Ebonii Green, 26, of Columbia, South Carolina, said she is working on finishing her nursing degree at South University. She's the single mother of a 2-year-old daughter. >> Read more trending stories Green was bartending at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 4 when she waited on a generous customer. "There were a lot delayed flights, and there were a few people who were just sitting with me for hours," Green told WLTX.

Green said she was chatting with some of her customers to pass the time, but she didn't know that one passenger was listening more closely than she thought.

"We were talking about the irony of some things," Green told WLTX. "I said, 'You want to know what's ironic? My laptop got stolen the week before Christmas, and I just got an email today saying all of my textbooks for school are online.'"

Fortunately, Green and her daughter weren't home at the time of the robbery, but she has been worried about how not having a laptop will affect her schoolwork.

After the stranger at the bar finished his meal, Green picked up his signed bill and was shocked by what she saw.

The stranger, whose bill was $51.28, left a $300 tip with a message.

"Enjoy your new laptop," the customer wrote on the bill. "Hope it helps with school."

"It was the nicest thing ever," Green told WLTX. "Hopefully I'll have that degree by 2018."

See more at WLTX.