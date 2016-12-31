Small planes collide, killing 3 in Texas

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Three people died when two small planes collided in midair Saturday afternoon.
The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. near Aero County Airport, the Federal Aviation Authority said.
“Both aircraft were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision," Lynn Lunsford, an FAA spokesman, told The Associated Press.
The identities of those involved in the accident have not been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
