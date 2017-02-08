Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Small but strong: Eighth grade girl wrestles, beats boys, makes history

    Related

    View Larger
    Allison Hynes photo
    Fox23.com
    Nevaeh Cuellar(left), Allison Hynes (right)

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Jeff Kolb

    Fox23.com

    Allison Hynes may only be an 8th grader, but she's showing the boys age, size and gender don't matter. 

    "I like making them a little bit nervous," she said. "You know, I'm not here for just the game. I'm here to win."

    Over the course of 75 years, only boys took home the Edmond Invitational title. 

    >> Read more trending news  

    Oklahoma offers no girls' league for wrestling. The only way to take home a title in the sport? Beating the boys. 

    Hynes and fellow rising star Nevaeh Cuellar don't seem to mind the challenge. 

    "Naturally boys are stronger, boys are faster," Hynes said. "So you really have to work for it. It makes you feel even better than if you're just going up against a girl."

    In January, the girls went to Edmond and Hynes took home not only the first tournament title for a girl- she won Most Outstanding Wrestler. 

    "I didn't know that someone that small could be that strong, because it's so crazy," Cuellar said. 

    Now, they see just how strong a girl can be, and it's on to the next tournament. 

    Their goal: make sure girls know they can wrestle- and they can win. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     