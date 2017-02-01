Some airline fares won't let passengers stow baggage overhead

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Jason Stoogenke
WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Passengers may have to rethink about bringing carry-on luggage the next time they fly.
More and more airlines are banning passengers with certain tickets from using the overhead bins.
At least three major airlines, including United, American, and Frontier, said if passengers buy the least expensive ticket, they get one carry-on, and it has to fit under the seat.
"With the price you pay for a fight, that should be included," said passenger Kishia Means.
If passengers forget or get caught trying to use the overhead bin rather than under the seat, plan to check the carry-on luggage and pay for it.
American charges $50, Frontier charges $60, and United didn't respond in time for this report.
"Do I like it? Probably not. But is it what they have to do to make money? Probably," passenger Bryan Heverin said. "Unfortunately, go be competitive and make money. That's what they're going to have to do."
The airlines defended the move, saying they're not taking a perk away, and they're actually adding a new level of ticket, a bare-bones one that's cheaper.
Airline expert Michael Lowrey said more and more, airlines are charging travelers for what they use.
"(It) used to be like a buffet with lots and lots of options, but most people aren't eating all of them, consuming all of them, and now we're moving to more of an a la carte model," he said.
But some major airlines aren't going that route, including Delta and Southwest, which emailed Action 9 about its policy called "bags fly free."
WSOCTV.com's investigator Jason Stoogenke went on airlines' websites to check when travelers buy a ticket, if they give a clear warning that passengers can't use overhead bins. That was not easily noticeable, and Stoogenke actually had to hunt for it.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, vows to address this in Congress, according to national reports. He wants to expand the passenger bill of rights in an upcoming Federal Aviation Administration bill.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}