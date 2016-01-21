Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Lulu Ramadan
Palm Beach Post
BOCA RATON, Fla. —
Police in a South Florida city will teach local senior citizens how to defend themselves with their canes and walkers during a free, nine-week “Cane Fu” course that begins Jan. 17.
The weekly “Cane Fu” self-defense class sponsored by the Boca Raton Police Department will teach senior citizens observation skills, how to avoid confrontation, the right way to respond to a suspicious or dangerous situation and — as the name implies — how to use a walking stick or cane for self-defense when necessary.
"All of our participants see improvements in balance, mobility, strength and most of all their confidence," Officer Gwynne Friters said in a video highlighting course released by the police department last year.
The cane self-defense skills that will be taught include strikes, jabs and blocks, founded on martial arts principles.
Officers from the Boca Raton Police Services Department Crime Prevention Unit will be conducting a FREE, 9-week Senior Self-Defense class using canes to learn fundamental defensive tactics. “Cane Fu” takes place in the auditorium of the Police/Fire Training Facility at 6500 Congress Ave in Boca Raton from 9:30AM-10:30AM beginning Monday January 25, 2016. Participants will develop skills to help them decrease the odds of being targeted, and prepare them for what to do in the event they are attacked.
