Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Starbucks locations to begin serving ice cream treat

    Starbucks
    AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
    This file photo shows signage at a Starbucks store in New York. 

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Brianna Chambers

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Starbucks is switching things up by adding an offering to menus at select locations across the country. 

    >> Read more trending stories 

    The coffee giant will sell a new dessert in more than 100 stores, Business Insider reported. Ten "upscale" stores in Los Angeles, Boston and Washington, DC., will be the first locations to provide the new Roastery Affogato menu, which offers the frozen treat, according to Business Insider. 

    The menu item, inspired by affogatos, an Italian coffee-based dessert, is a scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso.

    Versions of the affogato on the Roastery Affogato menu will range from $6 to $8.50.

    Starbucks is also testing a less expensive affogato menu at 100 store locations in Orange County, California, according to Business Insider. 

    Starbucks' Seattle Roastery started offering affogatos to its customers last summer.

    ">February 14, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     