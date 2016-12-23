Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:03 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 | Posted: 12:03 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By Hector Mejia
FOX23.com
TULSA, Okla. —
A Tulsa, Oklahoma, mother said a stranger left a note on her car shaming her for using a handicapped parking spot Wednesday afternoon.
“We watched you pull into handicap spot and get out carrying a toddler," the note read. "You have no right to park in a handicap! It is for handicap people! Shame on you!”
Mom Colleen Stice said the stranger was too quick to judge, because her 4-year-old son uses a wheelchair. They didn’t have it with them at the time because it was being cleaned after her son had an accident. She said her handicapped tag was in full view on her car's rear view mirror.
Stice said that what the stranger didn’t see was how much she struggled to hold her son after a long day of shopping for Christmas presents.
She wrote a response in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
"It is not your place to judge me or my decisions on where to park. It isn’t your place to shame me the way you did. Don’t let today’s society make you think otherwise," Stice wrote. "I know shaming has become a huge part of our culture these days, but please, please, don’t do this to another person. You don’t know what they may be going through. I was having an alright day today, but I was doing what I could to ignore the sad feelings that arise around Rowan’s birthday every year. These feelings happen to all special needs parents when they see their children turning another year older, but mentally not aging more than a few months if they’re lucky.
"What you did made me cry. What you did blew away the wall I had put up to keep those feelings from getting to me. What you did hurt me more than you can possibly understand. And I was having an alright day.
"Imagine how bad days can get for special needs parents. The possibilities are endless," Stice wrote. "You don’t know me, and you don’t know the next person you see parking in a handicapped spot. Don’t shame them. They probably don’t deserve it. Just be kind."
Posted by Colleen Scarlett-Stice on Wednesday, December 21, 2016
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}