Student says he owns gun because dealing drugs 'is dangerous'

By Hannah Winston

Palm Beach Post

After Florida Atlantic University police found marijuana, a bong and a gun in an 18-year-old's car during a traffic stop this month on campus, the driver explained to the officers he only carries the weapon because dealing drugs “is dangerous.”

>> Read more trending stories

Cole Gamble of suburban Boca Raton faces several charges, including possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, fraudulent identification and having a concealed weapon during the commission of a felony. A judge ordered he be held on $4,000 bond, plus be placed on in-house arrest upon release from the Palm Beach County jail.

On Thursday night, FAU police stopped Gamble driving on campus. Police say Gamble is a Palm Beach State College student who attends classes on the FAU campus. He refused to give officers his driver's license and registration.

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

Police smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. Inside, they found a handgun, a large plastic bag with marijuana residue, a small bag of marijuana, a scale, a broken bong wrapped in a towel and $390 in cash. Gamble said the cash was from his sales in the last three hours, according to the report.

After Gamble was read his Miranda rights, he told police he distributes as much as a pound of marijuana a day to students on campus and across Boca Raton. On busy days, he said he can make up to $1,000, according to the report. He told police he owns the gun because selling drugs “is dangerous.” Gamble claimed that in 2016, he was robbed at gunpoint during a deal in North Miami. Though he had his gun on him at the time, “but did not have the opportunity to use it,” according to the report.

Gamble does not appear to have a previous criminal record in Palm Beach County.