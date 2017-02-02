An attendee snaps a photo of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and team helmets during NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference at Super Bowl 51, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content DeskB

An estimated 188 million will watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

Each year the game is consistently the most watched broadcast on television, and this year, as many as 15 million of us are in the market for a new TV set to watch it on, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

According to the NRF, more than 43 percent of viewers say they are watching the game for the game, 24 percent say it’s the commercials that get them to watch, 15 percent just like hanging out with their friends for a fun afternoon, and 12 percent are watching for the halftime show. This year, Lady GaGa is performing at halftime.

It’s a good time to be in the market for a new set – the options on today’s flat screen TVs seem endless.

Here are a few deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Target and hhgregg to consider if you want a new set before Sunday’s game.

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

hhgregg