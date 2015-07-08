Updated: 12:09 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Super Bowl 2017 commercials: Live updates on the games best ads
More than 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl today.
At least a few of those will be watching the game – for the rest of us, it’s the commercials.
Budweiser, Wix, Mercedes and Snickers are among the companies set to unveil their million dollar babies. Make that $5 million babies. That’s how much 30 seconds of time will cost the advertisers for Sunday’s game.
We are going to be keeping up with the commercials Sunday, live as they air. Come back here at 6 p.m. ET and join us.
