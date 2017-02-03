This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from the company's commercial for Super Bowl 51, between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The scene depicts when Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, foreground left, is welcomed to St. Louis after traveling by boat from Germany. (Budweiser via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl today.

At least a few of those will be watching the game – for the rest of us, it’s the commercials.

Budweiser, Wix, Mercedes and Snickers are among the companies set to unveil their million dollar babies. Make that $5 million babies. That’s how much 30 seconds of time will cost the advertisers for Sunday’s game.

We are going to be keeping up with the commercials Sunday, live as they air. Come back here at 6 p.m. ET and join us.

Live updates