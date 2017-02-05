Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 3:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 3:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Super Bowl 2017: Patriots fans boo Roger Goodell during trophy handoff

    By Raj Prashad

    FanBuzz

    HOUSTON —

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got an icy reception from Tom Brady fans after the New England Patriots powered to a stunning victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

    The tension sprang from "Deflategate," a 2-year-old investigation over the alleged deflating of footballs during the 2015 AFC Championship game. Brady served a four-game suspension over the incident to begin the 2016 season.

    Fans got their revenge Sunday, booing as Goodell handed over the Vince Lombardi trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

    "A lot has transpired over the last two years, and I don’t think that needs any explanation," Kraft told fans.

    ">February 6, 2017

    – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

