Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Because we have not heard quite enough about Super Bowl LI (51), Google has released a list of the most searched for recipes fans of the spectacle intend to serve during the big game.
In Florida, they are searching for spinach artichoke dip. Georgians want a good pico de gallo recipe. If you’re in Ohio, pulled pork pita nachos are likely on the Super Bowl party menu.
In Texas, where the game is to be played, it’s the iconic football cupcake – we’re assuming that’s a cupcake decorated with a football motif, not one made from a football.
What was the most searched for snack in the run-up to the game? Buffalo wings top the list. What’s the oddest snack? Well, that’s a personal choice, but homemade Oreos seem like a waste of time – you can buy those assembled in the cookie aisle.
What is the most indulgent snack – that has got to be the Tater Tot Casserole. Nicely played Oregon.
Here’s the state-by-state list of the most searched snack recipes
1. Alabama - Porchetta
2. Alaska - Spinach Quiche
3. Arizona - Cornbread Cake
4. Arkansas - Cheese Dip
5. California - Cupcakes
6. Colorado - Queso Dip
7. Connecticut - Cupcakes
8. Delaware - Chili
9. Florida - Spinach Artichoke Dip
10. Georgia - Pico De Gallo
11. Hawaii - Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)
12. Idaho - Mac and Cheese
13. Illinois - Buffalo Chicken Dip
14. Indiana - Pulled Pork
15. Iowa - Artichoke Dip
16. Kansas - S'mores
17. Kentucky - Bean Salsa
18. Louisiana - Crabmeat, Shrimp and Spinach Dip
19. Maine - Spinach Caesar Salad
20. Maryland - Italian Meatballs
21. Massachusetts - Buffalo Chicken Dip
22. Michigan - Hamburger Sliders
23. Minnesota - Chili
24. Missouri - Chili
25. Mississippi - Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
26. Montana - Buttermilk Biscuits
27. Nebraska - Chicken Wings
28. Nevada - Cake Pops
29. New Hampshire - Tacos
30. New Jersey - Buffalo Wings
31. New Mexico - Fried Jalapeno Poppers
32. New York - Jalapeno Poppers
33. North Carolina - Buffalo Wings
34. North Dakota - Jalapeno Poppers
35. Ohio - Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
36. Oklahoma - Oven Mac and Cheese
37. Oregon - Tater Tot Casserole
38. Pennsylvania - Buffalo Chicken Dip
39. Rhode Island - Bean Dip
40. South Carolina - Pepperoni Dip
41. South Dakota - Creamy Chicken Casserole
42. Tennessee - Buffalo Chicken
43. Texas - Football Cupcakes
44. Utah - Chicken Broccoli Casserole
45. Vermont - Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
46. Virginia - Buffalo Chicken Dip
47. Washington - Baked Chicken Wings
48. West Virginia - Bacon Cheese Ball
49. Wisconsin - Buffalo Chicken Dip
50. Wyoming - Homemade Oreo Cookies
