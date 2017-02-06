Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Super Bowl 2017: Tom Brady celebrates win with sick mom as details emerge about her health

    By Raj Prashad

    FanBuzz

    HOUSTON —

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady admitted during the week leading up to Super Bowl LI that this season had been trying and his mother, Galynn Brady, had been dealing with a serious health issue.

    Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered more details about her illness, multiple media outlets reported after Sunday's game:

    "This is the first game this year that his mom has been able to attend, you know. She's been going through chemotherapy and radiation," Kraft told ESPN. "And she made the effort to come with (Brady's) dad. So I said, 'You gotta win this one for mom.' And I was thinking about that in the second half with the score where it was. But we never gave up believing in Tommy."

    Brady and the Patriots came back from a 21-point first-half deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons and take home the quarterback’s fifth ring – the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

    He threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns, and you could just tell following the game how much it meant to have his mother in attendance.

    >> Watch the emotional celebration here

    Our thoughts are with the Brady family.

    – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

