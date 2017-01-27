Teacher on leave after shouting 'Die!,' firing water gun at Trump image
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Upon returning from Philadelphia, U.S. President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}