WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Upon returning from Philadelphia, U.S. President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Upon returning from Philadelphia, U.S. President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A teacher in Dallas, Texas, is on administrative leave after video surfaced showing her pointing and firing a water gun at an image of President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending stories

In the video, Payal Modi, an art teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, can be seen aiming the toy gun at Trump in a video projected on a whiteboard. She can be heard yelling, "Die!"

She repeatedly squeezes the trigger.

Leslie Jaimes, a student in Modi's class, said the teacher used a water gun she had taken from a student. The incident happened on Inauguration Day.

"Trump came out, and she shot at him, but it was just a water gun. It's no big deal," Jaimes told KTVT.

Some students said it was just a joke. Others said Modi went too far.

According to the Dallas Independent School District, Modi was placed on administrative leave, and the district has opened an investigation, KTVT reported.

"This is a personnel matter and, as such, we can not comment," a district representative said in a statement.