Ted Cruz crushes Deadspin after failed Twitter joke

Ted Cruz took a shot at himself and brought Deadspin down a peg with just one tweet.
In case you missed it, Tuesday night the sports site known more for snark than substance regurgitated a Politico story about the Texas senator and former presidential candidate trying to remake his image, in part by organizing a weekly basketball game in Washington, D.C.
When the Deadspin Twitter feed called for a picture of Cruz playing basketball, he (or whoever was running his page at the time) responded with one of Duke's Grayson Allen, a junior guard who does bear a striking resemblance to him.
(And coincidentally also has a bit of an image problem.)
">January 25, 2017
That prompted a vulgar response from an apparently flustered Deadspin social media manager and a few more bizarre and profane tweets from a site editor using his personal account to challenge Cruz supporters to a fight.
Cruz's page had a response for Deadspin's answer, too, and came out looking like the clear winner.
">January 25, 2017
Even in these strange times it seems bullies don't know how to handle being bullied.
