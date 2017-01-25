Ted Cruz crushes Deadspin after failed Twitter joke

AMES, IA - JANUARY 30: Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event at the Gateway Hotel on January 30, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. The Democratic and Republican Iowa Caucuses, the first step in nominating a presidential candidate from each party, will take place on February 1. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

By Marcus Hartman

Dayton Daily News

Ted Cruz took a shot at himself and brought Deadspin down a peg with just one tweet.

In case you missed it, Tuesday night the sports site known more for snark than substance regurgitated a Politico story about the Texas senator and former presidential candidate trying to remake his image, in part by organizing a weekly basketball game in Washington, D.C.

When the Deadspin Twitter feed called for a picture of Cruz playing basketball, he (or whoever was running his page at the time) responded with one of Duke's Grayson Allen, a junior guard who does bear a striking resemblance to him.

(And coincidentally also has a bit of an image problem.)

">January 25, 2017

That prompted a vulgar response from an apparently flustered Deadspin social media manager and a few more bizarre and profane tweets from a site editor using his personal account to challenge Cruz supporters to a fight.

Cruz's page had a response for Deadspin's answer, too, and came out looking like the clear winner.

">January 25, 2017

Even in these strange times it seems bullies don't know how to handle being bullied.