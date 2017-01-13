Velma Aiken, the paternal grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped as an infant 18 years ago, gets a congratulatory hug from a family member after Mobley was found safe Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Will Dickey /The Florida Times-Union via AP)

An 18-year-old was reunited with her birth parents on Saturday, 18 years after she was abducted from a Jacksonville hospital.

Kamiyah Mobley was finally reunited with her biological mother and father on during the afternoon.

The biological parents drove to South Carolina from Jacksonville after hearing their daughter was found living in Walterboro.

Mobley’s father Craig Aiken said his daughter was glad to meet him.

"I never gave up hope, I always thought I’d find her,” Aiken said. "It’s been 18 years, it’s going to be hard to make that up, you know."

Mobley also met her biological mother for the first time since she was taken just hours after her birth.

The two were guarded by police as they drove away.

The reunion happened at a police department in Walterboro, a community where Kamiyah Mobley has been living as Alexis Manigo.

Police say she was raised by Gloria Williams, a woman who is accused of abducting her from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 hours after she was born.

Williams was arrested at her home in Walterboro Friday morning and is now in custody.

Williams is from a town called Ruffin, which is about 20 minutes from Walterboro.

A lot of her family still lives there and a cousin told Action News Jax that the family had no idea of what police are accusing Williams of having done.