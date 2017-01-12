Teen accused of posing as doctor indicted in Virginia

By Julius Whigham II

Palm Beach Post

A West Palm Beach teen accused of posing as a doctor has formally been indicted on charges related to his September arrest in Virginia.

A grand jury indicted Malachi Love-Robinson, 19, on Jan. 3 on charges of making false statements to obtain credit, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft and forgery.

Love-Robinson was arrested Sept. 9 in Stafford, Va., just south of Washington, D.C. Authorities there allege the teen provided false information while trying to purchase a Lexus at a car dealership. He was accompanied by an elderly woman he said was co-signing for him.

The woman, however, said she never agreed to co-sign for him, and representatives from the dealership said he presented a fake earnings statement.

Love-Robinson also faces criminal charges in Palm Beach County after his arrest last February on multiple charges, including practicing medicine without a license, forgery and grand theft. At the time, authorities said Love-Robinson was illegally practicing medicine in a third-floor office at West Palm Medical Plaza, near JFK Medical Center North.

He is also accused of defrauding an elderly woman out of nearly $35,000 after examining her for stomach pain.

Months prior to that arrest, the Florida Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order after Love-Robinson allegedly opened a medical practice on Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach. In 2015, he reportedly was found wandering the hallways at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope.

Love-Robinson, a juvenile at the time, was questioned by West Palm Beach police but never charged. The Florida case attracted national attention with Love-Robinson making appearances on the “Today” show and “Good Morning America.”

The teen defended his actions saying he had only practiced alternative medicine and had the proper certifications to do so.

Under the terms of his pre-trial release in Palm Beach County, he was not allowed to travel out of state without notifying authorities. Prosecutors reported in a bond hearing held days after the Virginia arrest that Love-Robinson had failed to do so.

Circuit Judge Krista Marx revoked a $26,000 bond and issued a warrant for his return to the Palm Beach County Jail. Love-Robinson remains incarcerated in Virginia as he awaits court proceedings there. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20, according to court records.

Attorneys are scheduled to discuss who will represent the teen in court.