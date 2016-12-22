Follow us on

Posted: 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Teen falls to his death sledding down slide at closed Wisconsin water park

Water Slide Picture
Dan Anderson/Getty Images
A teenager fell to his death from a cloased water theme park in a resort area near the Wisconsin Dells.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAKE DELTON, Wis. —

A Florida teenager has died in a bizarre accident at a closed water park in a resort area in the Wisconsin Dells.

The teen and two other juveniles snuck into the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Wednesday night, according to Lake Delton police. The trio then slipped into a restricted area and climbed to the top of a water slide. While trying to sled down the snow-covered slide, the boy got caught in the snow and tumbled off the ride while trying to free himself, police said.

He fell 35 feet to the ground and died at the scene.

The teen’s family was vacationing in the area, staying at a nearby resort for the holidays.

 

 The Associated Press contributed to this report.

