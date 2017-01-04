By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer in Venice, narrowly escaped injury attempting to capture a rabid bobcat trapped in a back patio.

According to WTVT, the bobcat ran into Karen Morse's house when she was checking on her dog barking outside.

"He ran into my house and climbed up my dining room upholstered chair, came down, went through the living room," Morse told WTVT.

Officials eventually caught the cat in a sunroom where Morse's son had trapped it.

FWC returned to Morse's home to inform her that the captured bobcat had tested positive for rabies and she would need to undergo a series of shots as well as the officer that captured the animal.

A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

Two bobcat attacks have occurred within 4 miles of one another. A second attack occurred when two men were out for a walk.

The bobcat in that incident has not been caught according to WTVT.

The alert is effective for 60 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report