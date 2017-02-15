Texas mom saves kids during tornado

Harry Hobbs, left, takes a break from cleaning up the remnants of the house he is renting from Kelvin Magnum, right, after a storm ripped it apart Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Van Vleck, Texas. Tornadoes are suspected of damaging homes and knocking out power southwest of Houston as part of a strong storm system that moved quickly across much of the state.

A Houston-area mother and her family are lucky to be alive after a tornado swept through their small town.

Ashlie Ovesny and her children survived an EF1 tornado Tuesday morning as the storm whipped their mobile home around.

"She grabbed the kids as the house started to move, and she held them to her chest as the house tumbled," Anthony Ovesny, Ashlie Ovesny's husband, told KTRK.

Anthony Ovesny said his wife landed on the children but all the contents of the room, including the television, couch and cabinets, landed on her.

Their 1-and 3-year-old children suffered only scratches. Their older daughter was at school when the tornado hit.

Ashlie Ovesny suffered spinal fractures from the storm and had surgery Tuesday evening.

The home and its contents are a total loss.

One person died and several people were injured after at least five tornadoes hit the Houston area on Tuesday, The Houston Chronicle reported.