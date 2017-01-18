Texas police officer shot, killed; suspect dead

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Texas police officer reportedly was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call about an armed man outside a house in Little Elm, a Dallas suburb.
According to KTVT, Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker, 48, and several other officers arrived to find a man with a rifle screaming in the backyard of the home. Police said the man then fled into the house and fired at officers through a window, The Associated Press reported.
Walker, a father of four who joined the police department 18 years ago, was struck in the upper body and later died at a local hospital, KTVT reported.
After a six-hour standoff, officials said the man suspected of shooting Walker was dead. The suspect's name and cause of death have not been released.
