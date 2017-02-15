Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Therapy dog spreads Valentine's Day love at Texas Children's Hospital

    golden retriever
    Texas Children's therapy dog, Elsa, a golden retriever (not pictured), visited patients for Valentine's Day. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON —

    It can be hard for children and their families to spend Valentine's Day in the hospital, but one pup made sure to give lots of love in Houston Tuesday.

    KTRK reported that Elsa, a golden retriever, visited Texas Children's Hospital to give cards, cuddles and kisses to patients

    See a video of her visit, from the hospital's Facebook page, below.

     
    Elsa delivers special Valentine’s Day cards to patient families

    Texas Children's therapy dog, Elsa, sure knows how to warm patients’ hearts on Valentine’s Day.

    Posted by Texas Children's Hospital on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

