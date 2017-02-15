Updated: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
Therapy dog spreads Valentine's Day love at Texas Children's Hospital
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
It can be hard for children and their families to spend Valentine's Day in the hospital, but one pup made sure to give lots of love in Houston Tuesday.
KTRK reported that Elsa, a golden retriever, visited Texas Children's Hospital to give cards, cuddles and kisses to patients
See a video of her visit, from the hospital's Facebook page, below.
