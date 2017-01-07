Follow us on

Posted: 4:02 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Thousands without power in Atlanta area as winter storm hits

Power is out in the Atlanta area photo
WSBTV.com
Power is out in the Atlanta area

By WSBTV.com

ATLANTA —

Thousands of customers are without power as snow and ice moves through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Snow began to fall in north Georgia on Friday evening and moved into metro Atlanta Friday night.

Ice is expected to accumulate overnight.

By 3 a.m. Saturday, more than 8,000 Georgia Power customers were without power.

WSB: Live weather blog

Georgia Power says it is prepared to handle more outages. 

A state of emergency is in effect across 78 Georgia counties.

RIGHT NOW: Trucks are tackling icy roads in parts of metro Atlanta. We have reporter and photographers fanned out through the areas for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 4. http://2wsb.tv/SnowJan2017

Posted by WSB-TV on Saturday, January 7, 2017

