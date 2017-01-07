Thousands without power in Atlanta area as winter storm hits

Power is out in the Atlanta area

By WSBTV.com

Thousands of customers are without power as snow and ice moves through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

>> Read more trending stories

Snow began to fall in north Georgia on Friday evening and moved into metro Atlanta Friday night.

Ice is expected to accumulate overnight.

By 3 a.m. Saturday, more than 8,000 Georgia Power customers were without power.

WSB: Live weather blog

Georgia Power says it is prepared to handle more outages.

A state of emergency is in effect across 78 Georgia counties.