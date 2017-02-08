The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new Malayan tiger cubs. They they look like the baby Bengal tiger pictured above. The Malayan cubs are valuable because they will eventually help diversify the zoo population of Malayan tigers.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed three Malayan tiger cubs Friday and is caring for the them in the zoo’s nursery.

The mother tiger, three-year-old Cinta, rejected the cubs, which vets said is not unusual for a first-time birth.

Vets were concerned the cubs’ body temperatures would dip too low without the warmth of the mother tiger and made the call to remove them from the den, the zoo said in a statement.

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do,” Mike Delaney, the zoo’s curator of mammals, said.

“Nursery staff is keeping them warm and feeding them every three hours.”

The cubs come from a genetically valuable tiger line. They will eventually help keep the Malayan tiger population in the 28 zoos that care for the subspecies genetically diverse.

It’s estimated that there are fewer than 500 Malayan tigers left in the wild.

Habitat destruction, fragmentation and poaching are the main reasons for the decline of the Malayan tiger.