Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 9:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 9:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Tim Tebow sponsors 375 proms in one night

    Related

    View Larger
    Tim Tebow photo
    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Baseball player/former NFL player Tim Tebow attends the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Jennifer Brett

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Thursday night, the Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the third annual Night to Shine, which supports a prom night experience for young people 14 and up with special needs.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    The global event involves events run by volunteers “in more than 375 host churches in 50 states, 11 different countries on 6 continents and in 28 different denominations,” according to the NFL player turned analyst’s website.

    A number of the events were held at churches. The full list of participating churches is here.

    The Tim Tebow Foundation contributes more than $3 million in financial grants to assist churches in hosting Night to Shine in their communities.

    The events feature red carpet arrivals, dinner, dancing and games. At the end of the evening, each guest is crowned king or queen.

    Posted by Tim Tebow "Night to Shine" on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     