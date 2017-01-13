Follow us on

    Updated: 9:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 | Posted: 9:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

    Tom Brady posts Patriots hype video on Facebook

    Tom Brady
    Boston Globe
    FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 12: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pictured during Patriots practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field in Foxborough, MA on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    By Fox25Boston.com

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. —

    With the Patriots' first playoff game set for Saturday night, fans and players alike are getting ready for what they hope is a Super Bowl-winning end to their season.

    The Patriots are favorites to beat the Houston Texans by more than 15 points.

    Tom Brady posted a hype video to his Facebook page Friday simply called "Be the water." Check it out below.

    Be water my friend

    Posted by Tom Brady on Friday, January 13, 2017

