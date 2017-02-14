Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Trump blasts media over reports of campaign contacts with Russia

    The Latest: Trump meets with educators, praises DeVos
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with parents and teachers, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump headlines

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON —

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to blast the media over new reports that his team communicated with Russian intelligence officials during his presidential campaign.

    >> Report: Trump campaign had repeated contact with Russian intelligence before election

    "The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!" Trump wrote, later adding, "This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

    >> Michael Flynn resigns: 5 things to know

    He continued: "Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia."

    ">February 15, 2017

    ">February 15, 2017

    ">February 15, 2017

    He went on to praise another journalist.

    "Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View - 'The NSA & FBI...should not interfere in our politics...and is' (sic) Very serious situation for USA," he tweeted.

    ">February 15, 2017

    Trump's tweets were posted just hours after The New York Times and other outlets reported that the FBI intercepted calls between members of Trump's campaign and Russian officials before the election. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Read more here.

