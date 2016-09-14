Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Trump cancels MLK Day visit to National African American Museum

View Larger
The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture
Michael Barnes/Smithsonian Museum
The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is photographed on November 6, 2015.

Related

Trump fires back at John Lewis for calling his presidency 'not legitimate'
Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American hero'
Lewis' memoir sells out after Trump's Twitter tirade
John Lewis on Donald Trump: 'Almost impossible for me to work with him'

More News Headlines

More

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President-elect Donald Trump has scrapped a plan to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day after his comments disparaging U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero who worked closely with King and who has been closely involved with the museum.

>>Read Trump fires back at John Lewis for calling his presidency 'not legitimate'

ABC and other outlets reported the Republican president-elect’s change in plans; his transition team cited a scheduling conflict and says he plans to visit the museum at another time.

>>Read Lewis' memoir sells out after Trump's Twitter tirade

Trump’s tweets disparaging Lewis, a Democrat, and calling his district – which includes much of Atlanta – horrible, crime-infested and falling apart dominated local social media on Saturday. Lewis has been a vocal Trump critic, calling his presidency illegitimate and saying he believes Russia helped elected him, and testified against U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump’s pick for attorney general.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 