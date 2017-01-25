Trump celebrates inauguration crowd size with commemorative photo

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Three days after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th president received a framed photo of the crowd present at his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump wrote on Twitter that the photo, which shows thousands of people at the National Mall, would be displayed in the White House press hall.
">January 24, 2017
A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017
A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!
But people pointed out that the date listed on the photo was incorrect.
The inauguration occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. The photo listed Saturday, Jan. 21, as the date on the photo.
The Women's March, which drew at least 1 million anti-Trump protesters around the world, took place on Saturday.
">January 24, 2017
Trump says he'll hang photo of inauguration crowd in press hall - but the date on the photo is Jan. 21(#WomensMarch), not #Inauguration date. pic.twitter.com/k4UsslGKe6— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy)#WomensMarch), not #Inauguration date. pic.twitter.com/k4UsslGKe6— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 24, 2017
Trump says he'll hang photo of inauguration crowd in press hall—but the date on the photo is Jan. 21 (
On Friday, critics posted side-by-side photos that appeared to show a significantly smaller amount of people at Trump's inauguration in comparison to former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.
In 2009, an estimated 1.8 million people attended Obama's first inauguration. That record number of people beat the previous record, which had been set by former President Lyndon Johnson's 1965 inauguration, which had an estimated 1.2 million attendees.
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said of the crowd at Trump's inauguration during a news conference on Saturday.
Official estimates have not been released with numbers of attendees at Friday's festivities.
>> Whose inauguration crowd was bigger, Trump or Obama?
>> A look back at presidential inaugurations: Past performers, attendance numbers
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}