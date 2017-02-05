Trump in Palm Beach two weekends in a row? FAA posts advisory

President Donald Trump listens to the Palm Beach Central band as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club to watch the Super Bowl in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 5, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

President Donald Trump listens to the Palm Beach Central band as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club to watch the Super Bowl in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 5, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

By Kristina Webb

Palm Beach Post

It looks like President Donald Trump is coming back to Palm Beach – this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team issued an advisory that a temporary flight restriction will be in place for “VIP movement” Friday through Sunday "in the vicinity of" Palm Beach, Florida. These advisories have proven to be early indicators that Trump is visiting the area.

#FAASTeam Notice: VIP Notice - Palm Beach, FL. https://t.co/zxhAWUqkK7 — FAA Safety Briefing (@FAASafetyBrief) #FAASTeam Notice: VIP Notice - Palm Beach, FL. https://t.co/zxhAWUqkK7— FAA Safety Briefing (@FAASafetyBrief) February 6, 2017 ">February 6, 2017



Several media outlets have reported that Trump plans to meet with the prime minister of Japan on Friday in Washington, D.C. The pair then will board Air Force One for the 2 1/2-hour flight to Palm Beach County, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will spend the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and play a round of golf with the president.

The Japan Times reported that the prime minister and Trump will “discuss trade and security.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Florida on board Air Force One with President Trump next Friday - to play golf. — Rachel Mealey (@rachelmealey) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Florida on board Air Force One with President Trump next Friday - to play golf. — Rachel Mealey (@rachelmealey) February 3, 2017 ">February 3, 2017



The president and first lady just wrapped up a weekend in Palm Beach, during which the president played two rounds of golf and attended the 60th annual Red Cross Ball hosted at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night.

Palm Beach County residents on this visit got their first look at how security will be handled with each presidential visit to the area — most notably, that the FAA flight restrictions effectively shut down Palm Beach County’s Lantana airport, and the Secret Service closed South Ocean Boulevard next to Mar-a-Lago to all but residents within the roadblocks.