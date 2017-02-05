Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 4:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 4:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Trump in Palm Beach two weekends in a row? FAA posts advisory

    Related

    View Larger
    President Trump’s Super Bowl party in West Palm Beach photo
    President Donald Trump listens to the Palm Beach Central band as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club to watch the Super Bowl in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 5, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)
    Photos: President Trump’s Super Bowl party in Florida gallery
    Photos: President Trump’s Super Bowl party in Florida
    Photos: President Trump, first lady attend Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago gallery
    Photos: President Trump, first lady attend Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago
    Photos: Trump protesters march to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach gallery
    Photos: Trump protesters march to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

    President Donald Trump headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Kristina Webb

    Palm Beach Post

    PALM BEACH, Fla. —

    It looks like President Donald Trump is coming back to Palm Beach – this weekend.

    >> PHOTOS: President Trump's Super Bowl party in Florida

    The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team issued an advisory that a temporary flight restriction will be in place for “VIP movement” Friday through Sunday "in the vicinity of" Palm Beach, Florida. These advisories have proven to be early indicators that Trump is visiting the area.

    ">February 6, 2017

    Several media outlets have reported that Trump plans to meet with the prime minister of Japan on Friday in Washington, D.C. The pair then will board Air Force One for the 2 1/2-hour flight to Palm Beach County, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will spend the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and play a round of golf with the president.

    >> PHOTOS: President Trump, first lady attend Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago

    The Japan Times reported that the prime minister and Trump will “discuss trade and security.”

    ">February 3, 2017

    >> PHOTOS: Trump protesters march to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

    The president and first lady just wrapped up a weekend in Palm Beach, during which the president played two rounds of golf and attended the 60th annual Red Cross Ball hosted at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Palm Beach County residents on this visit got their first look at how security will be handled with each presidential visit to the area — most notably, that the FAA flight restrictions effectively shut down Palm Beach County’s Lantana airport, and the Secret Service closed South Ocean Boulevard next to Mar-a-Lago to all but residents within the roadblocks.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     