Trump insists he is not releasing tax returns

President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway gets ready to go on television outside the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Despite widespread public pressure, including a petition that has garnered more than 230,000 signatures, and campaign trail promises to do so once elected, President Donald Trump is not going to release his tax returns, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

"He's not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said on ABC's "This Week." “We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care.”

Her comments come on the heels of a whitehouse.gov petition that garnered the necessary 100,000 signatures within 30 days to garner an officials response. The petition reached that in two days, according to NBC News.

Every president since 1976 has released his tax returns. Trump has said he doesn't believe Americans care whether he follows suit.

Throughout the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they're under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and he'd release them only once that review is complete.

However, the audit does not preclude a taxpayer from releasing their returns, tax experts and the IRS have said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.