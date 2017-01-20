Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump is naming Jan. 20, 2017 – his Inauguration Day – a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.
>> PHOTOS: The inauguration of Donald Trump
According to The Hill, the proclamation, set to be published Tuesday, refers to "a new national pride" that "stirs the American soul."
>> Read more trending stories
"We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose," the proclamation says.
The proclamation is meant "to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people," according to the document.
>> Read the proclamation here
Former President Barack Obama declared his first Inauguration Day a National Day of Renewal and Reconciliation in 2009.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}