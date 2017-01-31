By Patrick McMahon

Rare.us

A release from the Department of Homeland Security confirms that Daniel Ragsdale, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been replaced.

Thomas Homan, who was the agency’s executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, has been named the new acting director. The release says that in his prior role, Homan was responsible for “ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety.”

Ragsdale will continue to work as the agency's deputy director, The Washington Post reported.

The ICE shake-up was the second high-profile replacement Monday. Earlier that evening, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also announced that acting Attorney General Sally Yates had been replaced by Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The news came mere hours after Yates ordered Department of Justice lawyers not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. The Trump administration called that a “betrayal” of the Department of Justice and said Yates was “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”