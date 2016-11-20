Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 7:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Trump slams 'Saturday Night Live' after press conference sketch

Related

View Larger
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump photo
Dana Edelson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."
Trump blasts 'Saturday Night Live,' Alec Baldwin on Twitter – again
Alec Baldwin fires back after Trump slams 'SNL' on Twitter
Donald Trump calls SNL impersonation 'boring and unfunny'
Watch Alec Baldwin's 'yuge' debut as Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live'

President-elect Donald Trump headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Apparently, Donald Trump still isn't a fan of "Saturday Night Live."

The show returned from its holiday hiatus with a brutal sketch that mocked the president-elect's tense Wednesday press conference, focusing heavily on a dossier with unsubstantiated allegations about Trump and Russia.

>> Read more trending stories

"Yes, this is real life," Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, said in the show's cold open. "This is really happening. On Jan. 20, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th president of the United States. And then, two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th."

>> Watch the sketch here (WARNING: Contains profanity and mature content)

The real Trump was not amused.

"@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC," he tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!"

">January 15, 2017

It's not the first time Trump has criticized "SNL." Last month, he called the show "unwatchable" and "biased," slamming Baldwin's portrayal of him. He also previously called the show "boring and unfunny" and "totally one-sided."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 