News 104.5 WOKV
    Updated: 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Trump, Trudeau handshake snapshot sparks memes on social media

    Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump
    Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool / Getty Images

    By Robert Clay

    Rare.us

    WASHINGTON —

    President Donald Trump’s handshakes have been making headlines recently. Since his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, internet handshake experts have been critiquing Trump’s timing and technique, and the reviews have often been harsh.

    Trump redeemed himself Monday at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, photographers captured a moment just before Trudeau accepted Trump’s handshake, and the freeze frame of Trudeau's expression was enough to spawn a new round of memes and reactions.

    (H/t Mashable)

