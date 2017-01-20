Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 3:53 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Trump White House pledges to end ‘dangerous anti-police atmosphere’

President Donald Trump
Matt Rourke
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) '

Related

National Election Headlines

More

By Greg Bluestein and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

Donald Trump’s administration pledged to end the nation’s “dangerous anti-police atmosphere” and significantly boost the ranks of law enforcement in one of his the White House’s first policy statements after his Friday inauguration.

>> Read more trending stories 

Pushing back against the Black Lives Matter movement that protested the police killings of unarmed black men, the Trump administration said it would reduce violent crime in Chicago and other major cities.

“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” the policy reads. “Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.”

The White House said supporting law enforcement also means building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and deporting people who are in the country illegally and have violent criminal records.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 