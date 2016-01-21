Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump will continue to enforce a 2014 executive order signed by then-President Barack Obama that offers protections for LGBT people working for federal contractors, the White House announced Tuesday.
Trump "is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community," the White House said in a statement. "President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election."
The order prohibits federal contractors from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
>> Read the full statement below
">January 31, 2017
White House says there will be no change in 2014 Obama executive order on LGBTQ rights pic.twitter.com/Ip7DSfGMUg— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree)pic.twitter.com/Ip7DSfGMUg— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 31, 2017
White House says there will be no change in 2014 Obama executive order on LGBTQ rights
