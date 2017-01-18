By Shelby Lin Erdman

From Twitter rants to business-boosting tweets, President-elect Donald Trump has used the social media platform to attack his critics, announce foreign policy plans, respond to what he calls “the dishonest media,” and much more.

Americans have a message for him: Stop Tweeting.

A majority of Americans, including many Republicans, disapprove of Trump’s use of Twitter, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

The survey found 69 percent of those polled agreed Trump’s twitter use is a “bad thing,” because “in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review.”

Democrats weren’t the only ones criticizing Trump’s use of Twitter, although 89 percent of Democrats said they disliked his use of tweets, the poll found. However, 47 percent of Republicans thought it was a “bad thing,” while 46 percent thought it was “good.”

The poll also found two-thirds of independents disagreed with Trump’s Twitter habit.

Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

