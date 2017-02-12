Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 3:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    US Dept. of Ed. typo on W.E.B. Du Bois tweet sparks backlash

    Betsy DeVos
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    New Education Secretary Betty DeVos dealt with a Twitter storm on Sunday over a typo in a tweet about W.E.B. Du Bois and the importance of education.

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Floridoh! Stories

    More

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The U.S. Department of Education was fighting off a social media storm Sunday after the agency misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, an admired civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, in a tweet about the importance of education for Black History month.

    >> Read more trending news  

     The department tweeted out a famous Du Bois quote, “Education must simply not teach work- it must teach life,” but then attributed it to W.E.B. DeBois.

    A Twitter backlash quickly followed. The agency corrected the mistake and issued an apology.

    “Our deepest apologies for the earlier typo,” the agency tweeted out

    ">February 12, 2017

    Then it sent out a new tweet with the same quote, but Du Bois spelled correctly. You can still see the tweet on the U.S. Department of Education Twitter page.

    The error comes just a few days after new and controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was narrowly confirmed by the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote to get her confirmed.

    ">February 12, 2017

    ">February 12, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     