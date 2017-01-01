Vehicle hits hill, launches into North Carolina group home

By WSOCTV.com

People inside a group home in Winston-Salem got a huge surprise when a car went straight through the roof Friday night.

Authorities say a woman driving at least 70 mph hit a hill and launched into the roof of a group home.

Police told WGHP that an elderly woman may have had a medical emergency while driving. She was driving nearly 80 miles per hour when she hit a curb, went airborne and went straight into the roof of the home, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Six people were inside the home when it happened, and they said they were terrified.

“We heard a bang, a loud bang, and then our house shook,” said Robert Christie, who lives in the home.

The building is a group home for people with intellectual developmental disabilities.

No one inside the home was hurt.