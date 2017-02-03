Video clip of Trump’s granddaughter a hit in China

Computer screens display a video clip showing President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing a Chinese New Year greeting song that garnered almost 20 million views in Beijing, China.

Computer screens display a video clip showing President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing a Chinese New Year greeting song that garnered almost 20 million views in Beijing, China.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A video clip of President Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese to celebrate the Lunar New Year is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

The clip, posted by Trump's daughter, Ivanka, shows 5-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

On Wednesday, Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the festivities, a photo of which landed on the front page of the official China Daily newspaper Friday.

The Lunar New Year, which was Saturday, is China's most important traditional holiday.