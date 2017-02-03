Video clip of Trump’s granddaughter a hit in China

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A video clip of President Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese to celebrate the Lunar New Year is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, CNN reported.
The clip, posted by Trump's daughter, Ivanka, shows 5-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.
On Wednesday, Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the festivities, a photo of which landed on the front page of the official China Daily newspaper Friday.
The Lunar New Year, which was Saturday, is China's most important traditional holiday.
