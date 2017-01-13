A Wellington woman drove her SUV into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs on Thursday, according to an arrest report. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Santos)

By Jorge Milian and Palm Beach Post

A Wellington, Florida, woman who told police she was having a “bad day” allegedly went on a rampage Thursday at a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs, according to an arrest report.

Shinobia Montoria Wright is accused of driving her SUV into the store, smashing glass displays with a squeegee and then attacking a store employee.

Wright, 26, is facing charges of aggravated battery, battery, burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving. Wright underwent surgery at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis for injuries to her forearms during the crash and was taken for a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act.

She is expected to make her first appearance before a judge Saturday morning.

Wright showed up at the T-Mobile store at South Congress Avenue and 10th Avenue North on Wednesday looking to exchange her cracked iPhone, the report said. Wright told a store manager that it was her birthday and she was going to “bug out” if she didn’t get the phone replaced. The manager told Palm Springs police that Wright did not “appear right” and seemed to be under the influence of a substance.

Wright returned to the store Thursday, but never walked inside. Instead, she allegedly rammed her 2005 Nissan Armada SUV through the front entrance. A store employee injured his knee and was taken to the hospital after being hit by a display case toppled by the SUV.

Witnesses said Wright emerged from the vehicle and began smashing glass displays with a squeegee. When an employee attempted to stop Wright from entering a storage area off-limits to customers, she allegedly hit the man on his neck with her hands, causing “visible injury,” the report said.

At the hospital, Wright indicated to police she became upset after she was forced to pay for a replacement phone even though she had insurance. Prior to her arrival at the hospital, Wright told police she was having a “bad day.”

Police estimated more than $30,000 to the store. A city building official declared the store unsafe, according to the report.

A preliminary investigation does not indicate that either drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, police said.