Video: Store manager and shopper brawl at Florida mall

Video shows a customer and store manager hitting each other at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

By Chelsea Todaro and Palm Beach Post

Cellphone footage captured a fight that broke out between a Steve Madden store manager and a customer at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday.

The video does not show how the fight started but it ends with the shopper getting a couple of punches to the head, NBC Miami reports.

In the video you can see the woman trying to get into the store, but a male employee blocks her. The store manager then walks to the door and asks the woman to back away.

The shopper then yells, “I’m not doing anything to you!” and after the employee tells her police are coming, she screams, “I don’t care!”

The shopper then reaches over the employee and throws water on the manager. In retaliation, the manager punches her twice in the face.

“You hit my like a crazy! I’m going to sue you!” the shopper said.

Police said the woman was a tourist visiting from Switzerland, according to NBC Miami.