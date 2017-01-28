Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:24 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Vigil held for California boy who was swept into creek

Candlelight vigil
Ben Townsend / Flickr
Candlelight vigil

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RAINBOW, Calif. —

A candlelight prayer service was held Thursday night in memory of a California preschooler who was swept away by a storm-swollen creek and died, KSWB reported.

>> Read more trending news

The body of 5-year-old Phillip Campbell was found Thursday morning under a pile of thick brush, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Kiem said.

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by rushing floodwaters in Rainbow on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies said. The boy was in a car with a family friend when the vehicle was apparently swept into the overflowing creek, KWSB reported.

Thursday evening, family and friends gathered at a church to light candles and sing.

"I'm just glad they found him ’cause it was killing me," said the boy's father, Timothy Campbell. "He was just a good little man. He was going to be a strong little guy.”

Family members said 73-year-old Roland Phillips, who also died in the accident, was a family friend of Phillip and that the two were an inseparable pair, even with seven-decades age difference, KSWB reported.

Emergency personnel searching the area had found Phillip near a submerged car on the edge of the creek, but could not recover the man’s body until Monday, KSWB reported.

Phillip Cambell was remembered by his grandmother as a wonderful boy who loved pizza and roughhousing.

"We used to wrestle. He liked to learn, he liked to hug," she told KSWB. "He’s in a happier place, a better place … We just miss him, that’s why we’re crying."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 