Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

16-year-old subject of Amber Alert in SJC found safe, suspects still sought

    Updated: 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

    Virginia college to build on-campus gun range

    Shooting range
    A man aims a gun at a gun range. (Flickr/Wheeler Cowperthwaite)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Elizabeth Vale

    Courtesy of Rare.us

    LYNCHBURG, Va. —

    Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, has announced plans to build a $3 million, state-of-the-art gun range on its campus.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    The university's president, Jerry Falwell, announced the plans Tuesday after the county unanimously approved the proposal. The gun range will sit on a 500-acre plot of campus land and will include a pistol range, three rifle ranges, a police shoot house and skeet and trap shooting.

    Falwell discussed the gun range Friday on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

    "We have a mountain on campus, and we thought we'd use it for recreation," Falwell said. "We've been able to avoid a lot of the sexual assault problems that you see at a lot of universities by giving students positive alternatives to keep them busy and to keep them entertained. The shooting range will be part of that."

    The gun range won't only be for students at Liberty University but will also be open to members of the community and law enforcement.

    The range will be the first National Rifle Association-supported gun range at an American university and the first NCAA-certified outdoor shooting range that can be used for all Olympic shooting sports, according to the university's proposal.

    The university hopes to have the range open by Labor Day.

    ">December 8, 2016

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     