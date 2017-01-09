Wash. barbershop stops taking cash

EVERETT, Wash. —
There isn't much that's simple about Brenda Humbert's barbershop along Everett's Evergreen Way. The decor alone is testament to that. Except one thing, said her customers.
"She does a great job," said customer Ray Robinson. "I'll keep coming back."
If so, he will return to a barbershop with a brand new policy on how he'll pay to have his hair cut and his whiskers trimmed.
"I did change my policy," Brenda Humbert said. "Reluctantly, and with a lot of hassles to go along with it, I had to change the policy. Now we can't take cash because that attracts the robbers that have been in the area, and I have to protect my clients, and I have to protect me and my family."
Robinson didn't seem to mind.
"I pretty much use everything with debit card now anyway," he said. "I never carry cash."
KIRO 7 talked to other businesses along Evergreen Way. They concede they have been robbed in the past.
"A couple of failed attempts and one smash-and-grab," said Jamey Leckner, owner of Dreamers Rods & Pickups Northwest.
But Leckner said each time, he has increased security at his performance car accessory business. He hasn't considered going cash-free.
"We take it out every night. So no, I wouldn't think so," Leckner said.
"But you understand why your neighbor might?" he was asked.
"Yeah, yeah," he said. "It's a concern."
"See, no cash," Robinson said as he prepared to pay his bill.
The barbershop's new policy is just fine with him.
"I think we're moving to a cashless society," Robinson said.
Humbert was asked what she'll do if her new policy doesn't work. She says she hasn't thought that far. She's just hoping her cash-free policy will keep her small business crime free too.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}